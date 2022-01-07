Prince Andrew may pay $5m to accuser to ‘save royal family’s reputation’

Prince Andrew's legal team has not ruled out offering a settlement to his accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Prince Andrew could have to pay more than $5m (€4.4m) to his accuser to persuade her to settle – 10 times the sum she received from Jeffrey Epstein.

However, Virginia Roberts Giuffre is unlikely to accept a financial settlement, as she wants to send a message that anyone accused of preying on young girls will face the full force of the law.

Taking money from Prince Andrew, who she claims sexually abused her on three separate occasions, would not “advance that message”, she said.

The prince vehemently denies the claims and has insisted that he wants to fight the allegations and clear his name.

But the possibility of a hefty payoff being offered to avoid further damaging the reputation of the royal family, has not been ruled out by his legal team.

Ms Giuffre’s lawyers have made clear that the civil action was brought to show that “those with power and privilege” must face justice.

They are aware of the global publicity and the potential backlash that could follow if they opted to take the prince’s money rather than go to trial.

Both sides were last night awaiting a ruling from Judge Lewis Kaplan on Andrew’s bid to have the case dismissed, which hangs on a $500,000 settlement deal Giuffre made with Epstein in 2009. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]