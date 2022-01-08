Prince Andrew ‘is selling €20m Swiss chalet as Giuffre legal costs mount’

Prince Andrew is reportedly attempting to rush through the sale of his £17m (€20m) Swiss chalet as the bills mount in his legal battle against Virginia Giuffre.

The Duke of York is waiting for a US judge to decide whether to dismiss Ms Giuffre’s civil case against him.

Her lawsuit alleges she was forced to have sex with Jeffrey Epstein’s friends when she was 17, including the Duke of York, who denies the claims. If the case goes ahead, Queen Elizabeth’s second son will face a full trial before a jury in New York.

According to the Daily Mirror, legal experts believe his accuser could be awarded a settlement of up to £3m (€3.5m) if the case does proceed and he loses.

Insiders have suggested settlement still “remains on the table” should Judge Lewis Kaplan reject the Duke’s legal team’s motion to have Ms Giuffre’s lawsuit dismissed.

In October, reports claimed the Queen had agreed to pay for her son’s legal defence shortly following his car crash Newsnight interview, in which he addressed his friendship with disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Epstein.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on those reports at the time.

The Mirror has claimed Andrew is now attempting to force through the sale of his Chalet Helora, in the ski resort of Verbier, because the Queen “would not assist” in any further financial settlement to Ms Giuffre over the sex allegations.

A source said: “He is meeting all the costs himself so he needs to raise cash fast to pay bills which are increasing by the day. If there was the potential to settle, well, that is an option, but it is in no doubt that the Queen would not assist him in doing so.”

A representative of the Duke confirmed the chalet, which he has owned since late 2014 with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, was being sold, but declined to comment further. Buckingham Palace also declined to comment.

Andrew (61) has denied the allegations made against him and claims Ms Giuffre is after a “pay day at his expense”.

Lawyers for both parties argued over whether a $500,000 (€441,000) settlement deal reached between Epstein and Ms Giuffre in 2009 should absolve the Duke of liability. Andrew was not named in the lawsuit.