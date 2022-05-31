Prince Andrew is ‘seeking to make amends’, says Archbishop of Canterbury

The Archbishop of Canterbury has suggested the Duke of York is “seeking to make amends” as he urged Britons to be more forgiving.

Archbishop Justin Welby, in an interview with ITV News presenter Tom Bradby, said: “Forgiveness really does matter. I think we have become a very, very unforgiving society. There’s a difference between consequences and forgiveness.

“I think for all of us, one of the ways that we celebrate when we come together is in learning to be a more open and forgiving society.

“Now with Prince Andrew, I think we all have to step back a bit. He’s seeking to make amends and I think that’s a very good thing.

“But you can’t tell people how they’re to respond about this. And the issues of the past in the area of abuse are so intensely personal and private for so many people.

“It’s not surprising. There’s very deep feelings, indeed.”

Prince Andrew stepped back from royal duties in 2019 and was stripped of his honorary military titles and patronages by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in January. He can also no longer call himself His Royal Highness.

The decision came as Andrew faced allegation that he had sexually assaulted Virginia Giufre when she was 17-years-old, after she was trafficked by convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The duke has consistently maintained that he has no recollection of ever meeting Ms Giuffre and consistently denied all allegations.

In February, Andrew reached a multi-million pound settlement to stop the case from proceeding to a civil trial, including paying damages to Ms Giuffre and a donation to charity.