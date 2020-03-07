Prince Andrew hires Pinochet lawyer as FBI pursues probe into royal's links with paedophile Epstein

The Duke of York has hired Britain's most respected extradition lawyer as the FBI investigates his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The 60-year-old Duke is receiving advice from Clare Montgomery QC, whose clients have included Augusto Pinochet, Chile's former dictator, and Nirav Modi, who is wanted for India's biggest fraud, the Daily Telegraph has revealed.

She is briefed by Gary Bloxsome, a criminal defence solicitor who has defended British troops against war crime allegations. He is understood to have been appointed directly by Prince Andrew.

The powerful legal team was assembled following a demand by the FBI and US prosecutors to interview Andrew about his links to Epstein, who was found dead in prison.

Until now, the identities of the legal team have been shrouded in secrecy, with Buckingham Palace aides refusing to reveal who is acting for him.

The disclosure that he is using such an eminent team of lawyers suggests Andrew is taking seriously the threat of investigation by the FBI. It is understood to be the first time the royal family has needed to use such a powerful team of criminal lawyers.

Ms Montgomery, a senior barrister at Matrix Chambers, co-founded by Cherie Blair, is thought to command fees of about £1,000 (€1,152) an hour.

Her clients have included Shrien Dewani, charged with, and acquitted of, murdering his wife in South Africa.

She also prosecuted the Metropolitan Police over the death of Jean Charles de Menezes, shot dead in a failed anti-terror operation.

An online profile of Mr Bloxsome reveals he receives instructions from "leading companies and ultra-high net worth individuals" in international jurisdictions as well as in the UK.

He is also known for reputation and crisis management. One acquaintance said: "He's as sharp as a blade, he's absolutely brilliant."

In January, US prosecutors took the unusual step of publicly accusing Andrew of ignoring attempts to contact him. Geoffrey Berman, US Attorney for the southern district of New York, said he had given "zero co-operation".

In response, sources close to the Duke accused US prosecutors of "failing to play with a straight bat".

A friend suggested he was "angry and bewildered" by the suggestion he had refused to co-operate, insisting he had not been approached.

Buckingham Palace has distanced itself from the ongoing crisis, saying Andrew is no longer a working royal and, as such, it does not represent him. It says that the issue is being dealt with by the Duke's legal team.

Irish Independent