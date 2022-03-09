| 9.2°C Dublin

Prince Andrew ‘got no public money to settle case’ with rape accuser

Victoria Ward

Prince Andrew was not given any public funds to pay off his accuser, the UK’s Treasury insisted as the settlement was finalised yesterday.

The payment to Virginia Roberts Giuffre brings to an end a seven-month legal battle that has left Andrew’s reputation in tatters.

A joint order filed with the New York court called for the civil action to be dismissed. It stated that each side would cover its own costs and fees.

Andrew (62) reached the out-of-court settlement with Ms Giuffre last month, which meant he would no longer face a jury trial on claims that he sexually abused and raped her on three separate occasions when she was 17.

The financial deal is understood to exceed £12m (€14.5m), including a £2m contribution to Ms Giuffre’s sex trafficking charity thought to have been paid by Queen Elizabeth. The queen has privately funded Andrew’s legal fight since he was cast adrift by the royal family in 2019, following his disastrous Newsnight interview.

Prince Charles is also said to have made a hefty financial contribution to the settlement to allow his brother to draw a line under the case in the queen’s platinum jubilee year.

Buckingham Palace has been criticised for failing to say whether taxpayers’ money went towards the pay-off.

The Treasury replied yesterday to an FoI request asking if public money was used.

It said: “No public money has been used to pay legal or settlement fees you refer to.”


