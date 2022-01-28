Prince Andrew gives up membership at prestigious home of golf

Britain’s Duke of York has given up his honorary membership at the prestigious home of golf as the fallout from his civil sex case continues.

Andrew will no longer walk the fairways at the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews in Fife, the club has confirmed.

Giving up his membership will be a humiliation for the duke who is a passionate golf fan, meeting many of the top names in the sport over the years.

The development comes after Andrew demanded a trial by jury in the civil sexual assault case brought against him by Virginia Giuffre.

Legal experts had predicted Andrew would seek a settlement after the Queen stripped him of his military roles and patronages, widely seen as the monarchy distancing itself from any potentially damaging developments.

But Andrew has taken the dramatic decision to face his accuser in court and become the first member of the modern royal family to submit to being cross-examined over serious allegations.

A spokesperson for the golf club said: “I can confirm that the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews has received notification that the Duke of York will relinquish his Honorary Membership. We respect and appreciate his decision.”