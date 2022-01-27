Prince Andrew denies ‘all wrongdoing’ and demands a jury trial in US

Undated handout photo issued by the US Department of Justice (left-right) of the Duke of York, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Prince Andrew last night demanded a jury trial to defend himself against claims he sexually abused a teenager, issuing a 73-point rebuttal of the allegations in which he denied “any and all wrongdoing”.

The 12-page legal document, lodged with a New York court, represents his first formal response to Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s lawsuit.

It gives 11 reasons as to why the case should be dismissed, including that Ms Giuffre’s claims are barred by “her own wrongful conduct” and lays out for the first time in a legal document his demand for a jury trial.

The document concludes: “Prince Andrew hereby demands a trial by jury on all causes of action asserted in the complaint.”

The response raises the prospect that Andrew could again attempt to have the case thrown out on a technicality by challenging Ms Giuffre’s status as a US resident.

Andrew Brettler, the prince’s LA-based lawyer, has previously argued that Ms Giuffre has lived in Australia for all but two of the past 19 years. It also casts doubt on the veracity of a now infamous photograph depicting Andrew with his arm around Ms Giuffre’s waist on the night she claims he raped her in London.

Prince Andrew (61) also denies that he was a “close friend” of Ghislaine Maxwell, who was recently convicted of sex trafficking, even though he regularly socialised with her over decades, invited her to his 40th birthday party at Windsor Castle and to his daughter Princess Beatrice’s 18th birthday. Maxwell was also pictured alongside Epstein at the queen’s Balmoral estate and posed on her throne during a private tour of Buckingham Palace.

Ms Giuffre alleged in her complaint, filed last August, that she was sexually abused or raped by Prince Andrew on three occasions in 2001 when she was 17. She has sued him for unspecified damages.

His rebuttal denies each of her 73 claims, or otherwise states that he lacks sufficient information to respond.

It details 11 “affirmative defences”, citing US legal doctrines that he argues prevent Ms Giuffre from making such a claim. The response confirms he will use a 2009 financial arrangement his accuser made with Epstein as part of his defence.

An attempt to have the case dismissed based on the document was roundly rejected by Judge Lewis Kaplan in January but the ruling did not preclude Prince Andrew submitting it in evidence at a trial.

Prince Andrew also argues that Ms Giuffre’s delay in bringing her claim prevents her from seeking relief.

He says that the complaint contradicts her previous actions and says her own “wrongful conduct” prevents her being awarded damages. It has previously been claimed she helped recruit girls for Epstein. If the case is not settled out of court, a jury trial is expected to take place in the autumn.

