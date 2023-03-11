| 7.1°C Dublin

latest Prince Andrew ‘considering new tell-all interview’ after 2019 Newsnight appearance, report claims

Maanya Sachdeva

Prince Andrew has reportedly been approached by two American broadcasters with offers to take part in a new, tell-all interview in the United Kingdom.

According to a new report, the disgraced Duke of York is considering “telling his side” in hope of a chance for redemption, over three years after Andrew’s interview with Emily Maitlis about his ties to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein on Newsnight.

