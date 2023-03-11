Prince Andrew has reportedly been approached by two American broadcasters with offers to take part in a new, tell-all interview in the United Kingdom.

According to a new report, the disgraced Duke of York is considering “telling his side” in hope of a chance for redemption, over three years after Andrew’s interview with Emily Maitlis about his ties to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein on Newsnight.

The duke was also accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Guiffre, one of Epstein’s victims, when she was underage in the US. Andrew has consistently and vehemently denied the accusations.

Andrew was stripped of his military titles and asked to step down as a working royal last year, after he paid Guiffre a multi-million pound settlement to stop the case going to court.

On Friday, The Mirror reported Andrew now “feels there is little else to lose” in giving a fresh interview – citing a source close to the duke.

“Nothing is off the table,” they claim. “Andrew has been made to give up his job and now potentially his home.”

Earlier this month, it was reported Andrew was “resisting” King Charles’ wishes for him to move out of the 30-room Royal Lodge and into Frogmore Cottage – where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle used to reside.

Andrew has lived in the property in Windsor Park with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson since 2004.

The Mirror also reported Ferguson, who is currently promoting her novel A Most Intriguing Lady in the US, has met with journalist Daphne Barak.

Barak was the first person to interview Andrew’s former friend Ghislaine Maxwell since she was sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping Epstein abuse teenage girls.

The Independent has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

Earlier this week, Ferguson said it was “so sad” to watch Andrew’s “demise” during an appearance on Good Morning America.

“He’s been very steadfast for the girls,” Ferguson said, referring to their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie. “We are woman that also have had to see the demise of a very strong man and that has been really difficult to see.”

Andrew’s ex-wife recently also addressed reports that the duke may have his £249,000 annual allowance cut from April onwards.

As a result, the duke reportedly told his friends, he will not be able to cover the costs of maintaining the Royal Lodge.

While noting “this is a matter for the duke and His Majesty”, Ferguson said she was “proud” to be able to financially support Andrew “and the rest of the family through my work”.