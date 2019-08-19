News Britain

Monday 19 August 2019

Prince Andrew 'appalled' by reports on Epstein sex scandal

 

Britain’s Prince Andrew. Photo: Michel Euler/PA Wire
Camilla Tominey

Britain's Prince Andrew reacted publicly for the first time to the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal last night.

Speaking after new footage emerged of the 59-year-old Duke of York staying in the disgraced financier's flat in 2010, Andrew said he was "appalled" by recent reports.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "The Duke of York has been appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged crimes. [He] deplores the exploitation of any human being and the suggestion he would condone, participate in or encourage such behaviour is abhorrent."

The statement followed the release of a 2010 video showing him in Epstein's Manhattan mansion, waving goodbye to a woman. Less than an hour earlier Epstein left the property with a young blonde woman. (© Daily Telegraph)

