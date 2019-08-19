Prince Andrew 'appalled' by reports on Epstein sex scandal

Britain's Prince Andrew reacted publicly for the first time to the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal last night.

Speaking after new footage emerged of the 59-year-old Duke of York staying in the disgraced financier's flat in 2010, Andrew said he was "appalled" by recent reports.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "The Duke of York has been appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged crimes. [He] deplores the exploitation of any human being and the suggestion he would condone, participate in or encourage such behaviour is abhorrent."

The statement followed the release of a 2010 video showing him in Epstein's Manhattan mansion, waving goodbye to a woman. Less than an hour earlier Epstein left the property with a young blonde woman. (© Daily Telegraph)

