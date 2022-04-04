Prince alleged to have used palace to clear ‘fraudster’ gift

Prince Andrew reportedly told bankers to call his Buckingham Palace office if there were any concerns over payments from an alleged fraudster.

Selman Turk assured officials looking into a £750,000 (€890,000) “wedding gift” for Princess Beatrice in 2020 that Prince Andrew had authorised him to pass on the details of palace aides to confirm.

The claims have emerged as the prince and his family have been named in a High Court battle, where Mr Turk (35) is accused of defrauding Nebahat Evyap Isbilen (77), a Turkish millionairess.

Out of around £40m (€47.5m) he is alleged to have stolen from her, court papers suggest Mr Turk facilitated payments to the duke totalling £1.1m (€1.3m), to Sarah Ferguson, the prince’s former wife, of £225,000 (€267,000) and to Princess Eugenie of £25,000 (€30,000).

The payments were made after Mr Turk and the prince were introduced in 2019 by Tarek Kaituni, a convicted Libyan gun smuggler.

Now transcripts seen by The Daily Telegraph relating to the largest transfer of £750,000 suggest Mr Turk and the prince planned in advance what to say if questioned.

When approached about the “unusual nature of the transaction”, Mr Turk told Stephen Buckland from Hampden Bank that the prince had arranged the gift with Ms Isbilen. “What he said was, if there is any issues, they can call my office as well,” Mr Turk told the official.

He then offered to provide them a phone number for Amanda Thirsk, then Prince Andrew’s private secretary, so that she could “explain”, transcripts of the call show.

Mr Buckland called Ms Thirsk and she assured him that the money was “a gift for the wedding, a wedding gift”.

Ms Isbilen has told the High Court in London that she had been told that the money was for help with her passport after she fled Turkey and had no knowledge of a wedding gift.

Prince Andrew has declined to comment because of the ongoing court case.

Sarah Ferguson, who is still Duchess of York, and Princess Eugenie have said that they were unaware of the allegations against Mr Turk, while friends of Princess Beatrice have said that she had no knowledge of the wedding gift. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

