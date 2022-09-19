Prime Minister Liz Truss was informed of queen’s death two hours before Prince Harry

Prince Harry arrives to hold a vigil in honour of the queen at Westminster Hall, London, on Saturday. Photo: Chris Jackson/Pool via Reuters

KING Charles told Prince Harry that Queen Elizabeth had died just five minutes before Buckingham Palace made the official announcement, it has emerged.

It means British Prime Minister Liz Truss knew two hours before the queen’s grandson.

The sequence of events that unfolded after the monarch’s death indicates the extent of the gulf that exists between Prince Harry and his family.

The queen’s poor health is understood to have been relayed to members of the family the evening before she died. At the time, it was not considered urgent enough for them to cancel their appointments and go to Balmoral in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

By the following morning, things had changed. Prince Charles, as he was then, flew to Balmoral from Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Scotland. Later that morning, he called both of his sons to tell them their grandmother was not expected to live and to make plans to travel to Scotland.

Prince Harry, it is believed, received that call some time after Prince William.

As such, Prince Harry’s aides struggled to obtain a flight. Meanwhile, his brother joined Prince Andrew and Prince Edward to fly from RAF Northolt to Aberdeen, landing at 3.50pm. Prince Harry eventually took off from Luton Airport at 5.35pm, an hour after Ms Truss had been informed of the queen’s death.

The release of the public statement was delayed until King Charles managed to contact him on board the aircraft shortly before he touched down. The statement went out at 6.30pm and Prince Harry’s plane landed at 6.46pm. He was pictured arriving at Balmoral just over an hour later looking ashen-faced. He left alone early the next morning.

Despite the occasional joint appearance last week alongside his family, there is little hope of a reconciliation.

The about-turn on allowing Prince Harry to wear military uniform at the grandchildren’s vigil on Saturday evening ruffled feathers when he discovered he had been denied the right to bear his grandmother’s ‘ER’ initials on the shoulder of his uniform.

The prince was given special dispensation by the king to wear the uniform, despite not being a working royal. But he had been taken aback when he received his uniform to discover that it was missing the ER initials and the aiguillettes (braided cord).

