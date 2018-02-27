A primary school has apologised after asking children to “look Chinese” for a project about China.

Primary school sorry for asking pupils to pull faces to ‘look Chinese’ for photo

The children then posed for a photo pulling the side of their eyes, which was pinned to the window of New Bradwell School in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire.

The teacher, who has not been named, was featured alongside the six and seven-year-olds, along with a teaching assistant. Headteacher Phil Webster said the picture was removed as soon as he was made aware of it.

“The school would like to apologise if we caused any offence and after our internal investigation has been completed will look to see if any changes need to be made with the school’s procedures and policies,” he said in a statement. The photo drew complaints from parents of students who said it sent out the wrong message about acceptable behaviour.

“It was meant to show us what a success Chinese Day had been,” one mother said. “All the children were using their fingers to pull up the sides of their eyes in what I assume was an effort to ‘look Chinese’.

“Even worse was that the teacher and the teaching assistant were doing it too. “These children will now think it’s OK to do this, when it is clearly not. At best it’s insensitive and at worst it’s racism.”

Independent News Service