Pressure grows on Johnson as Tories brace for voter backlash in local elections

Boris Johnson will be concerned with keeping the support of his MPs in order to preserve his place in No 10 as the Tories head into a potentially difficult set of local elections today, a British cabinet minister said yesterday.

Johnson faces a cost-of-living crisis, fallout from his fine over a lockdown-busting birthday party in No 10, and scandals involving Tory MPs.

Environment secretary George Eustice acknowledged in a TV interview that “all prime ministers will always be very conscious of the mood in their parliamentary party”.

He was responding to speculation that poor results in today’s polls could lead to more letters of no confidence in the prime minister.

Under Conservative Party rules, there must be a vote on the prime minister’s future if 54 MPs write to the chairman of the 1922 Committee, saying they have lost confidence in their leader.

So far only a handful of MPs have publicly confirmed sending a letter, with many critics of the prime minister holding back due to the war in Ukraine, though results of the elections and any further developments in the partygate saga could change that position.

Mr Eustice told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “No government can get anything done unless it enjoys the support of the parliamentary party as a whole. So of course the prime minister will be thinking about these things.

"But for now he’s also making sure that we deal with some of the international challenges – like the problems in Ukraine, that we give them the support they need – and that we help steer our economy through this period where we’re getting some inflationary pressures.

“Up and down the country, we’ve got councillors fighting elections on local issues – things like planning, things like local council tax. We’re doing our part and the prime minister is playing his part to support our councillors in those campaigns for the elections.”

The party leaders were yesterday visiting key electoral battlegrounds on the final day of campaigning before voters go to the polls.

Mr Johnson visited Hampshire, Labour leader Keir Starmer was in Wakefield, and Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey visited areas across the South East.

Expand Close Boris Johnson / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Boris Johnson

Writing in the Daily Express, Boris Johnson said: “I know that families across the country are feeling the pinch as the cost of living rises.

“That’s why we’re focused on growing the economy to address the cost of living, and it’s why keeping bills down and cutting council waste is more important than ever.”

Mr Starmer again denied Tory claims his party had struck a secret pact with the Liberal Democrats to maximise Conservative pain today.

He told Good Morning Britain: “Firstly, I’m afraid I don’t take what [Tory chairman] Oliver Dowden says very seriously these days.

"But the fact that a few days before the local elections the only thing he wants to talk about is a Lib Dem/Labour pact – rather than the issue which is the cost of living – tells you everything about a government that’s absolutely out of ideas and is completely out of touch.”

Mr Starmer said he had not been contacted by Durham police over an April 2021 gathering which the Tories claim breached Covid laws. The Conservative Party has been calling on police to investigate the allegations.