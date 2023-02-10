| 11.2°C Dublin

Press watchdog to investigate Jeremy Clarkson article about Meghan Markle

Jeremy Clarkson has received criticism about his comments on Meghan Markle (right) Expand
Meghan Markle at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York. Photo: Andrew Kelly/Reuters Expand

Meghan Markle at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York. Photo: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Sachin Ravikumar

Britain’s press regulator has said it will investigate a column by TV personality Jeremy Clarkson in The Sun newspaper in which he said he hoped Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle would one day be forced to parade naked through the streets.

The opinion piece, published in December and since withdrawn by The Sun, drew widespread condemnation from members of the public, politicians, Clarkson’s employers and even his own daughter after he wrote that he hated Markle on a “cellular level”.

