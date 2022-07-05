Premier League player in his 20s arrested on suspicion of rape

Scotland Yard confirmed the player is in his late 20s. Photo: Sean Dempsey/PA Wire

A Premier League player has been arrested in north London on suspicion of rape .

The player, who is due to play at the World Cup in Qatar in November, is in his late 20s and cannot be named for legal reasons. He was taken into custody yesterday and quizzed over an alleged attack said to have taken place last month.

Scotland Yard confirmed in a statement that the player had been taken into custody in the early hours of yesterday.

The player’s club were contacted by Telegraph Sport and were aware that he was being questioned over alleged rape.

“On July 4, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police,” the Metropolitan Police said. “It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022.”

Police said the man was arrested “at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody where he remains”.

“Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing,” they added.

The player is internationally renowned and it is unclear whether he will play in his club’s pre-season fixtures. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

