Preliminary public inquiry hearing to be held on Manchester Arena bomb attack

A preliminary hearing of a public inquiry into the deaths of the 22 people killed in the Manchester Arena terror attack will be held on Friday.

A preliminary hearing of a public inquiry into the deaths of the 22 people killed in the Manchester Arena terror attack will be held on Friday.

A decision to hold a public inquiry rather than inquests into the deaths was made in October after Sir John Saunders, who had been appointed as coroner for inquests into the deaths, wrote to Home Secretary Priti Patel confirming he had decided a statutory public inquiry was necessary.

He made the decision after granting applications by the Home Office and police for public interest immunity (PII) on the grounds of protecting national security and ruled that disclosing some evidence in public would "assist terrorists" in carrying out similar atrocities.

Setting up a public inquiry would mean that such evidence could be heard in private session without the families of the victims and their lawyers being present.

The inquest proceedings were then adjourned and the Manchester Arena Inquiry established to ensure that all relevant evidence could be heard.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi killed 22 people at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on May 22 2017.

Ariana Grande described the bomb attack as the 'absolute worst of humanity' (Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester/PA)

At a pre-inquest review hearing on September 6, Sir John reassured families that public interest immunity "will not be used as a device for covering up responsibility" and that he will do his "very best" to ensure that does not happen.

The hearing on Friday is a preliminary hearing that will include an update on progress with the police investigation and deal with the establishment of the inquiry, the suspension of the inquests and provide an update regarding the inquiry's venue, the process of evidence and expert witnesses.

It will begin at 10am at Manchester Town Hall.

Online Editors