A pregnant woman who was stabbed to death in Thornton Heath, Croydon, on Saturday has been named by the Metropolitan Police as Kelly Mary Fauvrelle.

Pregnant woman stabbed to death in London named locally, second man arrested

Scotland Yard said a second man, aged 29, has been arrested on suspicion of Miss Fauvrelle’s murder.

A forensic officer at the scene in Raymead Avenue, Thornton Heath, Croydon where a women who was around eight months pregnant was stabbed to death. Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Forensics teams were still investigating the scene of the murder in Raymead Avenue on Sunday morning.

Specialist investigators could be seen swabbing surfaces in an alleyway running along the side of the house while police officers guarded a cordon at the front of the property.

Police officers carrying door to door inquiries in Raymead Avenue, Thornton Heath, Croydon where a women who was around eight months pregnant has been stabbed to death and her baby is critically ill in hospital. Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

A Scotland Yard statement said: "Detectives investigating the murder of a pregnant woman in Croydon have made a second arrest and have named the victim as Kelly Mary Fauvrelle.

"A 29-year-old man was arrested on Saturday, June 29 on suspicion of murder. He was taken to a south London police station where he remains at this time.

"A 37-year-old male arrested that same day has been released under investigation pending further enquiries."

Police at the scene in Raymead Avenue, Thornton Heath, Croydon where a women who was around eight months pregnant has been stabbed to death and her baby is critically ill in hospital. Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

The entirety of Raymead Avenue has been cordoned off because police are preparing to carry out a thorough sweep of the road, according to an officer at the scene.

Police officers at the scene in Raymead Avenue, Thornton Heath, Croydon where a women who was around eight months pregnant was stabbed to death. Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Press Association