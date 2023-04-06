Pregnant Dublin mum Ailish Walsh (28) was one of 108 women killed by men in the UK last year

The pregnant Irish mother-of-four knifed to death in a frenzied attack by her abusive boyfriend has had her name read into the record of the House of Commons.

Ailish Walsh (28) murdered last December at her London home is one of 108 women to have been killed by men in the UK last year.

All their names including that of the Coolock-native were read aloud by Birmingham MP Jess Philips, which she does every year, during a recent Commons speech to honour the dead.

"The first year I read the list of killed women, women who had been killed by men, one of the women's names sparked a moment of recognition for anyone other than their bereaved loved ones.”

"This year there will be names on this list we have all heard of, women who following their brutal killings have become household names.”

Ms Walsh, who was 22 weeks pregnant, died after being stabbed 40 times by Liam Taylor who she was planning to leave because of his drug use.

This week he pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend with a pair of scissors in what was described in court as an “exceptionally brutal'' attack on 15 December last year.

The following month she was brought home to her family in Dublin where her funeral was held at the Church of St. Francis of Assisi, Priorswood.

At the Old Bailey it was heard how she was pronounced dead after police were called to her flat in Rectory Road in Hackney.

Her father had arrived to find her covered in blood and unconscious in her bedroom where was covered with a high visibility jacket with Taylor's bank card in the pocket.

A pair of bloodied scissors were found nearby as well as two dumbbells.

CCTV footage of Taylor going through the entrance to the building earlier that evening at 8.36pm and leaving at 9.14pm was also part of the evidence against.

Five minutes before he left, a female friend had phoned Ms Walsh and heard sounds of screaming and fighting in the background.

She had got in contact after Ms Walsh had sent her messages to say she was trying to get Taylor out of the flat because he was taking drugs, the court heard.

Taylor, who had cocaine, cannabis and alcohol in his system, was arrested at his home early the next morning.

As he was taken into custody, he told police: “It's crazy how one moment of madness can change your whole life.''

At an earlier hearing, prosecutor Jane Osborne KC had said: “The attack was exceptionally brutal and carried out knowing Ms Walsh was carrying the defendant's child.

“There was a 12-week scan picture and at 22 weeks it would have been fairly evident.''

Expand Close Ailish Walsh / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ailish Walsh

She told the Old Bailey there was a ``strong evidential link'' between the defendant and the crime scene.

The also court heard Taylor had a history of violence towards women with previous convictions for attacking female members of his family.

He was jailed for 12 months for assaulting his mother with a metal pole and cautioned for headbutting his sister when she was 16.

On Monday, Taylor, of Hornsey, east London, pleaded guilty of Ms Walsh's murder during a hearing at the Old Bailey.

Judge Alexia Durran remanded him into custody and adjourned sentencing for the preparation of reports.

“You have pleaded guilty to the most serious offence. There can only be one sentence. The only question will be how long it will be before the parole board considers your release,” she told him.

The case will return to the Old Bailey on May 10 to set a date for sentencing.

At the time of the killing Ms Wash’s friend Teresa Cannon described her as “a beautiful amazing young woman of 28 with four young children and a little girl on the way” as she set up an online fundraiser.

"I would like to try and raise as much money as we can to help the family with the funeral costs and getting Ailish back home to Ireland to put her at rest and be back with her family.”

“I know times are hard at the moment, but you cannot imagine how hard this is for her family and children so please, please no matter how much or how little every penny will help.”