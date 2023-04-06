| 10.2°C Dublin

Pregnant Dublin mum Ailish Walsh (28) was one of 108 women killed by men in the UK last year

Ailish Walsh died after being stabbed 40 times by Liam Taylor who she was planning to leave because of his drug use.

Eamon Dillon

The pregnant Irish mother-of-four knifed to death in a frenzied attack by her abusive boyfriend has had her name read into the record of the House of Commons.

Ailish Walsh (28) murdered last December at her London home is one of 108 women to have been killed by men in the UK last year.

