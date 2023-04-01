| 9.1°C Dublin

Close

latest Port of Dover ‘deeply frustrated’ as coach traffic suffers long delays of up to 12 hours

Traffic at the Port of Dover in Kent as the Easter getaway begins (Gareth Fuller/PA) Expand

Close

Traffic at the Port of Dover in Kent as the Easter getaway begins (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Traffic at the Port of Dover in Kent as the Easter getaway begins (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Traffic at the Port of Dover in Kent as the Easter getaway begins (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Catherine Wylie

The Port of Dover has said it is “deeply frustrated” as coach traffic faces “significant delays”.

The port, which has declared a critical incident, said the delays were “due to lengthy French border processes and sheer volume”.

Most Watched

Privacy