'Population growth must slow or disaster awaits' - Attenborough

Slowing population growth is key to protecting the planet, David Attenborough has said.

In an interview with 'Newsnight', the veteran broadcaster discussed the state and future prospects of the world's environment.

The 92-year-old told the programme: "In the long run, population growth has to come to an end. There are some reasons for thinking that will happen almost inevitably."

Mr Attenborough told the BBC he has been reassured by a change in attitudes towards the planet, symbolised by the signing of the Paris Agreement in 2015.

"There's a groundswell internationally of recognising what we are doing to the planet and the disaster that awaits unless we do something," said Attenborough.

"But this is the only world we've got."

Irish Independent