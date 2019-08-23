'Polypill' shown to reduce heart disease and strokes by one-third

A low-cost pill which contains four different drugs is effective in preventing heart disease and strokes, a study has claimed.

A low-cost pill which contains four different drugs is effective in preventing heart disease and strokes, a study has claimed.

Results of a clinical trial into the "polypill" are said to demonstrate its effectiveness in preventing cardiovascular disease.

The research claims that when compared with just receiving lifestyle advice, those who took the polypill reduced their risk of major cardiovascular disease 34pc.

Those without a history of cardiovascular disease saw a risk reduction of around 40pc and those with a history of heart problems saw a reduction of 20pc.

The results, published in 'The Lancet', come from a study led by the Tehran University of Medical Sciences in Iran.

The study monitored 6,841 people aged 55 and over in 236 villages in northern Iran. They were randomly divided, with one group given advice on diet, exercise and smoking. The second group was required to take a polypill every day.

After five years, 202 people in the group that took the polypill - aspirin, a statin and two drugs to lower blood pressure - had suffered a heart attack or a stroke, compared with 301 in villages where only lifestyle advice was given.

Irish Independent