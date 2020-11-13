| 9.6°C Dublin

Political misfit or Boris Johnson’s brain? Who is the real Dominic Cummings?

Dominic Cummings outside his north London home (Victoria Jones/PA) Expand

Sean O'Grady

Dominic Cummings is not a Conservative.

Despite being "chief adviser" to one Tory leader, Boris Johnson, and "director of strategy" for another (Iain Duncan Smith, a brief and unhappy liaison).

Despite delivering Brexit and the 2019 election victory, despite being married to an editor at The Spectator and politically hitched to Michael Gove for 15 years, and despite generally kicking around right-wing circles, he is not a member of any party, never has been, and, in point of fact, cordially loathes all politicians.

