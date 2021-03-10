Policy that lets Britain's MI5 agents commit serious crime ‘lawful’, court rules

A controversial policy which allows Britain’s MI5 to authorise informants to commit serious crimes is lawful, the London Court of Appeal has ruled.

Human rights organisations challenged a previously secret policy, which has been in place “since at least the 1990s”, under which MI5 “purports to authorise its agents to participate in serious crimes” in the UK. Privacy International, Reprieve, the Committee on the Administration of Justice and the Pat Finucane Centre said the policy effectively “grants immunity to agents and their handlers”.

They took legal action against MI5, the agency tasked with UK domestic security and also known as the Security Service, and MI6 – as well as the UK Foreign Office, Home Office and GCHQ – and argued there is “no lawful basis for the policy”.

In 2019, the Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT) held by a 3-2 majority that MI5 does have the power to authorise the commission of criminal offences by informants.

At an appeal against that ruling in January, the groups’ barrister Ben Jaffey QC said “there are no limits to what crimes can be authorised, at least on the partial version of the policy that is currently public”.

He told the court: “There is nothing in the guidelines prohibiting the Security Service from authorising killing, torture or inhuman and degrading treatment, or deprivation of liberty.” The four groups argued that the policy was unlawful as MI5 had no legal power to “run agents who participate in criminality”.

But the Court of Appeal has ruled that the Security Service does have the power “to run agents who participate in criminality in order to protect national security”.

Lord Justice Davis, sitting with Lords Justice Haddon-Cave and Dingemans, said: “Given that there was and is no immunity from prosecution, such a conclusion does not place the Security Service above the law.”

The ruling said the guidance on handling informants “stipulates that authorisation may only be given where the authorising officer is satisfied that the potential harm to the public interest from the criminal activity is outweighed by the benefit to the public interest derived from the anticipated information the agent may provide and that the benefit is proportionate to the activity in question”.

The court added: “Thus, contrary to the submission of Mr Jaffey, there is indeed a limit to what criminality may be authorised, having regard to the necessity, public interest and proportionality requirements.”

In a statement after the ruling, Reprieve’s director Maya Foa said: “We will seek permission to appeal this decision.

“The idea that the government can authorise undercover agents to commit the most serious crimes, including torture and murder, is deeply troubling and must be challenged.”



