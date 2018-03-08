Policeman poisoned by nerve agent in spy case

The unnamed officer was one of the first on the scene on Sunday when Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, were attacked by would-be assassins at a shopping arcade in the cathedral city in western England.

The policeman was initially treated in hospital as a precaution and then discharged, but his condition deteriorated and he was readmitted on Tuesday and taken into intensive care.

The pair remained in a critical condition in hospital last night.

The disclosure of the officer's condition will add to growing pressure on the British government to take a hardline approach against Russia if state involvement is confirmed.

Last night, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson described the events as "very troubling".