Policeman poisoned by nerve agent in spy case
A British police officer was seriously ill in intensive care last night after being poisoned by a nerve agent when he came to the aid of the Russian spy targeted in Salisbury.
The unnamed officer was one of the first on the scene on Sunday when Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, were attacked by would-be assassins at a shopping arcade in the cathedral city in western England.
The pair remained in a critical condition in hospital last night.
The policeman was initially treated in hospital as a precaution and then discharged, but his condition deteriorated and he was readmitted on Tuesday and taken into intensive care.
The disclosure of the officer's condition will add to growing pressure on the British government to take a hardline approach against Russia if state involvement is confirmed.
Last night, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson described the events as "very troubling".
"If this does turn out to be in any way the result of hostile activity by another government, or directed, led, by another government, then the people of this country can be absolutely sure that the UK will respond robustly," he said.
© Daily Telegraph, London
Telegraph.co.uk