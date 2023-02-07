| 7.5°C Dublin

Police ‘will not tolerate’ people breaking into houses looking for missing mother Nicola Bulley

Ellie Ng

Police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley have warned they “will not tolerate” people committing criminal offences by breaking into empty or derelict riverside properties to try to find the missing mother-of-two.

Ms Bulley, 45, went missing on January 27 in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, England.

