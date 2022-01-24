Police who work at No 10 give ‘damning evidence’ to Partygate investigation

Police officers who guard Downing Street have been interviewed by Sue Gray for her “Partygate” investigation.

Members of the London Metropolitan Police’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command who were on duty when a series of lockdown-breaking gatherings are alleged to have taken place have provided detailed testimonies about what they witnessed.

The statements, described by one source as “extremely damning”, are expected to form a key part of Ms Gray’s report, which is due to be published within days.

The senior civil servant has also spoken to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, civil servants and political advisers, and accessed security pass logs and Mr Johnson’s official diary.

Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson’s former chief aide, who has been hostile towards the prime minister since leaving Downing Street in November 2020, will be interviewed by Ms Gray today, according to reports.

Mr Johnson is facing one of his most pivotal weeks since taking office as he awaits Ms Gray’s report, which could prompt Conservative MPs to move against him.

He is expected to begin a clear-out of key No 10 figures ensnared by the row, overhauling his top team of advisers in response to the investigation.

Officers deployed to guard Downing Street would have a detailed knowledge of the comings and goings at No 10 and would therefore be in a position to corroborate some of the most damning allegations that have emerged, such as whether a suitcase of alcohol was brought in to one event on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral. They may also have been in a position to comment on the wider drinking culture in Downing Street during lockdown, and whether they issued any warnings to party attendees or officials.

Amid reports that some No 10 staffers have been “circling the wagons” by holding back information from the Gray inquiry and even deleting incriminating photographs and WhatsApp messages, the police officers are likely to be seen as impartial observers.

While police officers cannot be compelled to speak to Ms Gray, it is understood they were “only too willing” to co-operate.

One source said last night: “Met officers have spoken to Sue Gray now, as you would expect, and have been able to provide a lot of information.”

Asked how significant the material they had disclosed was, the source added: “Put it this way, if Boris Johnson is still prime minister by the end of the week, I’d be very surprised.”

