Police under pressure after Boris Johnson is not fined for lockdown party

Scotland Yard is under pressure to explain why the British prime minister Boris Johnson was not fined for attending a gathering in Downing Street at which he raised a toast with a group of colleagues.

Sue Gray’s report into the “partygate” events in No 10 during the pandemic could be published as soon as today. Last night, pictures emerged from a leaving party for Lee Cain, Mr Johnson’s former director of communications, that was held on November 13, 2020, when the country was in a second lockdown. Mr Johnson can be seen holding a glass of what appears to be Champagne with a group of around seven other people, who are all standing in close proximity to one another.

It is understood that Mr Johnson did not received a questionnaire during the Metropolitan Police investigation asking him to explain his presence at the party, even though at least one other attendee was given a fixed penalty notice. It is understood that some of those who attended the event are angry that Mr Johnson has not been fined. Last night, a source said: “The Met’s a shambles. They’ve been told a lot of stuff and they’ve just ignored it. It’s so obviously a breach. Whatever way you look at it it’s a breach. None of us can figure it out.”

Mr Johnson had hoped he could put partygate behind him when it was announced that the Met had completed its investigation and had issued him with only one fine, for his “birthday party” in Downing Street on June 19, 2020, at which he was supposedly “ambushed with a cake”.

But he is now facing fresh questions over whether he misled the UK Parliament about the events of November 13, having told MPs that he was “sure that whatever happened, the guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times”.

The images were published by ITV News last night amid speculation that Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson’s former aide, may have been the source.

Last night, Scotland Yard was under pressure to explain how its investigation was conducted and why only certain people had received fines. The Liberal Democrats have written to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), asking for an investigation into the Met’s handling of the allegations.

Met sources said they were concerned that the fallout from the investigation would further damage the force’s reputation. Senior officers have refused to explain how detectives came to their decisions, although Acting Commissioner Stephen House is expected to face questions when he appears before the London Assembly Police and Crime Committee on Thursday.

Marina Ahmad, a Labour assembly member who is on the committee, said: “The photos that have emerged raise significant questions for the Metropolitan Police over whether they had access to this evidence, and if so, how investigators arrived at their judgment not to issue Boris Johnson with a fixed penalty notice for the event.”

Criticism of Mr Johnson over partygate also intensified last night. Angela Rayner, the deputy Labour leader, posted an image of a government Covid advert online which stated: “If one person breaks the rules, we will all suffer.” She said: “What if that one person was the prime minister? What if he made the rules he broke? What if he was responsible for rule-breaking on an industrial scale? What if he lied to the public and Parliament about it? What then?”

Ms Rayner is herself under police investigation over the so-called beergate event, along with Keir Starmer.

Parliament’s Privileges Committee has already been asked to investigate whether Mr Johnson intentionally misled the Commons in statements denying that Covid rules or guidance were broken during lockdown in Downing Street. Chris Bryant, who normally chairs the committee but has recused himself, said the emergence of photographs made it more likely the committee will find against the prime minister.

