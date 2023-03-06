| 0.4°C Dublin

Police told me to ‘stop calling for updates’ as tragic Cardiff crash victims were undiscovered for 48 hours, says mother

Eve Smith Expand
The crash scene near Cardiff. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire Expand

A mother who spent hours searching for her missing daughter who was involved in a fatal car crash in Wales has criticised police after allegedly being told to “stop calling for updates”.

Concerns were raised after three women and two men went missing over the weekend in Cardiff, with family and friends of the group making repeated appeals to locate them.

