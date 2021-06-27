Police shut down mass unauthorised rave with 1,000 people in Sussex countryside

Large numbers of police have descended on the picturesque South Downs as more than 1,000 people gathered during a rave in breach of lockdown restrictions.

Pictures and video on social media appear to show crowds dancing in a field in front of speakers pumping out music.

Sussex Police said they responded to "a large, unlicensed music event" near Steyning, West Sussex, on Sunday morning.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of drink and drug-driving offences.

Would-be partygoers were warned not to attend the event or face police "action", the force said.

Officers shut various roads as they dealt with the incident, while asking members of the public to stay away.

Under current coronavirus rules, gatherings must not exceed 30 people unless they are covered by a legal exemption.

Organisers of illegal gatherings of more than 50 people outdoors can face fines of up to £10,000.

Chief Superintendent Nick May said: "Our priority is ensuring the safety of the community and everyone in the vicinity.

"We have a significant number of officers at the scene working to bring the event to a safe and timely conclusion.

"This is an ongoing matter and we thank the public for their patience and co-operation at this time."

Drone footage from the scene shows large numbers of vehicles lined up along country roads in the area.