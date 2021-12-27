Police ‘shocked’ to see crashed car driven for 30 miles on motorway

Photo from the Twitter feed of @SurreyRoadCops of a car after a motorist had driven for more than 30 miles with the rear end of his vehicle hanging off after crashing his Porsche

A police officer said he was “honestly shocked” after seeing a motorist drive a seriously damaged car for 30 miles after a collision.

Surrey PC Serge Hadfield stopped the Porche at the Cobham Services on the M25 in Surrey on Sunday after it was called in by a member of the public.

He told the PA news agency that the bumper was “literally bouncing out of the small boot”.

The driver, a man believed to be in his late 50s to early 60s, had told police that he crashed on the M25 near Kent and “thought it would be ok” to continue the journey, Surrey Police said.

The man gave a positive breath test but was under the prescribed limit of 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

A picture of the vehicle tweeted by Surrey Roads Policing Unit showed the extent of the damage.

They told PA that the driver “also couldn’t believe that we had only had one call on it at the time”.

The man was reported for dangerous driving and the vehicle was prohibited from use.

