Police set to fine 20 people over Downing Street parties during Covid lockdown

Scotland Yard is expected to issue the first fines over “Partygate” imminently after concluding that Covid laws were breached at the heart of the UK’s government.

Multiple Whitehall sources said the Metropolitan Police had indicated that the first wave of fixed penalty notices could be sent out as early as today.

It is understood Britain’s Cabinet Office has been told by the Met that around 20 fines will be issued soon, with more expected at a later date.

The decision to issue fines would mark a major development in the Partygate saga: a conclusion by police that Covid laws were broken at gatherings in government buildings.

The development risks reigniting the political backlash Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced earlier in the year as new allegations of lockdown-breaking gatherings surfaced.

At that time, the UK prime minister faced public calls from some Tory MPs to resign over the behaviour revealed.

He survived the rebellion and later reorganised his Downing Street team.

It is unclear who exactly will be fined or to which of the dozen events under investigation the penalty notices relate.

Mr Johnson, Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, and reportedly Simon Case, the cabinet secretary, have been handed questionnaires to explain their actions.

The Met recently revealed that more than 100 questionnaires had been issued as it investigates allegations of lockdown-breaking parties.

One source familiar with discussions said those issued with the first fines could be the “low-hanging fruit”: people who did not deny attendance at events that broke the rules.

Mr Johnson, who was among the first to be contacted with a questionnaire, is understood to have argued through lawyers that he broke no Covid laws. Events attended by Mr Johnson – including a gathering in the Downing Street flat where he lives with his wife and two children – are being investigated.

Mr Johnson has consistently rejected suggestions that he broke his own Covid laws. His defence is believed to centre on the argument that he attended the gatherings in a work capacity.

Downing Street insiders said they had had minimal contact with the Met since it started the investigation in January into claims of social gatherings during lockdowns.

Questions about Mr Johnson’s movements issued by the Met have been handled by Mr Johnson’s own lawyers rather than by Downing Street officials.

The question of exactly how many people have been contacted by Scotland Yard remains unclear, given the Met does not publish regular updates or name those who are being investigated.

The scandal, which began to emerge in public late last year through media reports, was first investigated by Sue Gray, a senior civil servant in No 10.

Earlier this year the investigation was handed over to the Met after it concluded there was enough evidence of potential rule-breaking at a dozen events in Downing Street and the Cabinet Office to launch a formal inquiry.

Among the list of events being looked into were farewell parties for Downing Street advisers and civil servants which took place in summer and winter of 2020, as well as in early last year.

Mr Sunak confirmed he had received a questionnaire after attending an event marking Mr Johnson’s birthday. Mr Case, the head of the civil servant, reportedly attended other events.

The Met has made clear that being issued with a questionnaire about attendance does not mean a law has been broken, merely that the police are seeking answers to questions before reaching a decision.

Those issued with fixed penalty notices could be fined a few hundred pounds, depending on when the event took place. Anyone found to have organised an event that broke lockdown rules could be issued with a much larger fine.

Mr Johnson faced the biggest political threat to his premiership earlier this year a after Tory MPs broke ranks to call for his resignation. More than a dozen Tory MPs went public with the call. Many more were believed to have submitted letters of no confidence in his leadership to the 1922 Committee.

The 54-letter mark that would have triggered an automatic no confidence vote was not reached. The calls faded after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Downing Street and the Met declined to comment yesterday. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

