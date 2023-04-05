| 14.1°C Dublin

Close

Police search Nicola Sturgeon’s house as husband is arrested in SNP probe

Officers were seen searching the home Mr Murrell shared with former first minister Nicola Sturgeon (Andrew Milligan/PA) Expand

Close

Officers were seen searching the home Mr Murrell shared with former first minister Nicola Sturgeon (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Officers were seen searching the home Mr Murrell shared with former first minister Nicola Sturgeon (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Officers were seen searching the home Mr Murrell shared with former first minister Nicola Sturgeon (Andrew Milligan/PA)

PA Scotland Reporters

Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell has been arrested in a police investigation into the SNP’s finances with their home and party’s headquarters being searched.

The former chief executive of the party has been taken into custody and was questioned by detectives as police searched their house in Glasgow on Wednesday morning.

Most Watched

Privacy