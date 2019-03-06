News Britain

Wednesday 6 March 2019

Police say item found near UK parliament deemed non-suspicious

(stock photo)
(stock photo)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Police said an item found near an entrance to Britain's parliament this afternoon has been deemed non-suspicious.

The item was discovered shortly before 4pm at the House of Lords.

UK parliament authorities say they are aware of an incident and police are investigating.

Online Editors

Related Content

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News