Police say item found near UK parliament deemed non-suspicious
Police said an item found near an entrance to Britain's parliament this afternoon has been deemed non-suspicious.
The item was discovered shortly before 4pm at the House of Lords.
UK parliament authorities say they are aware of an incident and police are investigating.
Online Editors
