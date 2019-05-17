Police release bizarre 'Lego man' e-fit in bid to catch distraction burglar

A bizarre police e-fit appeal has attracted a lot of attention after people compared the wanted man with a Lego figure.

Northamptonshire Police in the UK issued the image to try to catch a distraction burglar who knocked on a woman’s door and told the occupant he needed to check the pipes due to “sewage issues”.

The force said she was in the back garden with the man in Vernon Walk, Northampton, when another person entered the property and stole cash between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on Thursday.

People have since used social media to liken the image to fictional characters, including Drop Dead Fred and a character from the video game Grand Theft Auto.

One Facebook user said: “Looks like he is the star of the Lego movies.”

Another user said: “Distraction burglary….was his face the distraction?”

“Northamptonshire Police win the ‘I just came here for the comments’ award again," said another.

“They certainly know how to cheer up a dull Friday…thanks for the giggles!”

Police have asked anyone who recognises the man in the e-fit image to come forward.

