Police re-investigate UK Labour leader Keir Starmer after ‘new information’ emerges alleging he breached lockdown rules

Labour leader Keir Starmer is to be investigated by police amid allegations that he broke lockdown rules last year, following receipt of “significant new information”.

The U-turn follows mounting pressure on Durham police to re-examine the allegations after footage emerged of Mr Starmer drinking a beer with reportedly up to 30 colleagues at a constituency office in Durham in April 2021 during by-election campaigning.

Mr Starmer – on a victory lap of England yesterday following some successes in Thursday’s local council elections – declined to answer questions from reporters in Carlisle after police confirmed their change of heart.

A Labour Party spokesman said: “We’re obviously happy to answer any questions there are and we remain clear that no rules were broken.”

The police announcement appears timed to coincide with the end of the local elections, in which Labour scored some significant victories, including gaining control of three London councils.

Durham Constabulary previously said it did not believe an offence had been established.

A police statement yesterday afternoon said: “Earlier this year, Durham Constabulary carried out an assessment as to whether Covid-19 regulations had been breached at a gathering in Durham City on April 30, 2021.

“At that time, it was concluded that no offence had been established and therefore no further action would be taken. Following the receipt of significant new information over recent days, Durham Constabulary has reviewed that position and now, following the conclusion of the pre-election period, we can confirm that an investigation into potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations relating to this gathering is now being conducted.”

Police did not elaborate on the new information.

Allegations against Mr Starmer refused to subside in the run-up to the elections.

At the time of the alleged gathering, non-essential retail and outdoor venues including pub gardens were open but social distancing rules, which included a ban on indoor mixing between households, remained in place.

Mr Starmer has repeatedly denied breaching the rules.

He previously said no restaurants or pubs were open at the time of the alleged offence, and the hotel he and his colleagues were staying in did not serve food, so “if you didn’t get a takeaway then our team wasn’t eating that evening”.

Tory MP for North West Durham Richard Holden, who had been pressing police to investigate new evidence he presented, said the police are doing “exactly the right thing” in investigating potential lockdown breaches involving Mr Starmer.