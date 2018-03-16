Police open murder investigation into death of Russian exile
Post-mortem found that Mr Glushkov's cause of death was "compression to the neck"
Scotland Yard said a post-mortem examination found that Mr Glushkov's cause of death was "compression to the neck".
The businessman was a close friend of Vladimir Putin critic Boris Berezovsky.
The Met added: "At this stage there is nothing to suggest any link to the attempted murders in Salisbury, nor any evidence that he was poisoned."
Police were called on Monday evening after Mr Glushkov, a Russian national, was found dead at his home in Clarence Avenue, New Malden, south west London.
Scotland Yard said its Counter-Terrorism Command is leading the murder investigation "because of the associations Mr Glushkov is believed to have had".
Mr Glushkov, a retired financial director, had lived at the New Malden address for two years.
Press Association