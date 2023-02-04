Police now believe missing dog-walker Nicola Bulley ‘fell into river’ in tragic accident

Police in England investigating the disappearance of mother-of-two Nicola Bulley have said their “main working hypothesis” is she fell into the River Wyre while walking her dog.

Superintendent Sally Riley of Lancashire Police said inquiries had left a 10-minute window in which they cannot account for her movements last Friday. They believe she did not leave the riverside area.

Supt Riley said: “We remain open to any inquiries that might lead us to question that, but at this time we understand she was by the river.

“Our main working hypothesis is that Nicola has sadly fallen into the river, that there is no third-party or criminal involvement and that this is not suspicious, but a tragic case of a missing person.

“This is particularly important because speculation otherwise can be really distressing for the family and for Nicola’s children.”

Ms Bulley (45), a mortgage adviser from Inskip, Lancashire, went missing while walking her dog in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre after dropping off her daughters, aged six and nine, at school.

The last confirmed sighting of her was at 9.10am, and she had logged on to a work Teams call, which ended at 9.30am with her still logged on.

Her mobile phone and the lead and harness for her dog, springer spaniel Willow, were found on a bench close to the river at around 9.35am. Police say inquiries suggest her phone was on the bench at 9.20am.

Supt Riley said: “It’s now a week since Nicola went missing and her disappearance has understandably caused a huge amount of concern and upset in the local community, as well as being an absolutely awful time for her family. As a mum, I can’t begin to imagine the suffering they are going through.

“We are supporting them as best we can and keeping them updated on our efforts to try to find Nicola.”

She urged the public to look out along the river for the items of clothing Ms Bulley was last seen wearing, including an ankle-length black quilted gilet jacket, a black Engelbert Strauss waist-length coat, tight-fitting black jeans, long green walking socks, ankle-length green Next wellies, a necklace and a pale blue Fitbit.

“It’s really important that the public pay heed to those very specific clothing descriptions, please, because factual sightings of those items would be very useful to us,” Supt Riley added.

Ms Bulley’s partner has said family members are “going round in circles” thinking about what might have happened, but “every scenario” is a dead end.

Speaking near the spot where she was last seen, Paul Ansell said he was “staying strong for the children”.

He said all the family had been doing since Ms Bulley went missing was “sitting thinking about every possible scenario”.

Speaking to Sky News yesterday morning, Mr Ansell said: “I can’t believe that it’s a week on and, as yet, it seems like we are no further on.

“It just seems absolutely impossible. It’s like a dream. I can’t get my head around any of it.

“Every scenario comes to a brick wall. Every single one. All we are doing is sitting there, going round and round thinking of every scenario and then going back to the first scenario again and doing the whole thing again. It’s all day long – that’s all we are doing.”

Mr Ansell thanked the people of the local community for their support, which he described as “incredible”.

“That’s the only thing we can take – that level of support. It’s out of this world, it gives us great comfort. We don’t have anything else,” he said.

"We are never going to lose the hope – of course we aren't – but right now it's as though she has vanished into thin air. It's just insane."