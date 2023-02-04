| 10.6°C Dublin

Close

Police now believe missing dog-walker Nicola Bulley ‘fell into river’ in tragic accident

Missing woman Sarah Bulley from Lancashire, England, was last seen walking her dog Willow eight days ago. Photo: PA Expand

Close

Missing woman Sarah Bulley from Lancashire, England, was last seen walking her dog Willow eight days ago. Photo: PA

Missing woman Sarah Bulley from Lancashire, England, was last seen walking her dog Willow eight days ago. Photo: PA

Missing woman Sarah Bulley from Lancashire, England, was last seen walking her dog Willow eight days ago. Photo: PA

Max Stephens

Police in England investigating the disappearance of mother-of-two Nicola Bulley have said their “main working hypothesis” is she fell into the River Wyre while walking her dog.

Superintendent Sally Riley of Lancashire Police said inquiries had left a 10-minute window in which they cannot account for her movements last Friday. They believe she did not leave the riverside area.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2023]

Most Watched

Privacy