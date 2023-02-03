| 10.3°C Dublin

Police now believe missing dog walker Nicola Bulley ‘entered river accidentally’ as search continues

Nicola Bulley, 45, who was last seen on the morning of Friday January 27, when she was spotted walking her dog on a footpath by the nearby River Wyre in Lancashire. PA Expand

Police say they believe a mother of two who vanished a week ago while walking her dog may have fallen into a river.

Nicola Bulley’s dog and mobile phone were found on the banks of the River Wyre in Lancashire last week.

