Forensic police officers leave the scene of a car blast outside Liverpool Women's Hospital, in Liverpool. Picture: Reuters

A suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women's Hospital at the weekend has been named as 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen.

Counter Terrorism Police North West said they "strongly believe" Al Swealmeen was the passenger who died when a taxi exploded shortly before 11am on Sunday.

They previously said he was picked up in the Rutland Avenue area of the city and asked to be taken to the hospital.

As the car reached the hospital's passenger drop-off point, it exploded.

Searches are under way at the Rutland Avenue address and a second address in Sutcliffe Street, which officers have said Al Swealmeen previously lived at.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Meeks said: "Our inquiries are very much ongoing but at this stage we strongly believe that the deceased is 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen.

"Al Swealmeen is connected to both the Rutland Avenue and Sutcliffe Street addresses where searches are still ongoing.

"We believe he lived at the Sutcliffe Street address for some time and had recently rented the Rutland Avenue address.

"Our focus is the Rutland Avenue address where we have continued to recover significant items.

The taxi driver who reportedly locked a suicide bomber inside his cab and fled moments before the explosion at Liverpool Women’s Hospital was today hailed a hero by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The suspected terrorist blew himself up with a homemade bomb in a taxi outside a Liverpool hospital on Remembrance Sunday while the driver, named as David Perry, managed to escape alive.

Police have declared the blast from a car outside Liverpool Women's Hospital shortly before 11am on Sunday a terrorist attack but said the motive was unclear.

However, it seems to have been timed to coincide with the day on which soldiers are remembered.

In the wake of the attack, the UK terror threat level was raised to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson was set to host an emergency Cobra meeting on Monday afternoon in response to the incident.

Speaking at a press conference at Downing Street, the Prime Minister said the blast was a "stark reminder" to the public to remain vigilant, adding: "What yesterday showed above all is that the British people will never be cowed by terrorism, we will never give in to those who seek to divide us with senseless acts of violence.

"And our freedoms and our way of life will always prevail."

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson, from Counter-Terrorism Policing North West, said the man who died in the blast brought a homemade bomb with him into a taxi and asked to be taken to the hospital.

He was picked up in the Rutland Avenue area of the city and as the car reached the hospital's passenger drop-off point, it exploded.

So far four men have been arrested under terrorism laws in the Kensington area of Liverpool - three aged 21, 26 and 29, who were held on Sunday, and a man aged 20, who was detained on Monday.

MI5 is assisting the police with the investigation.

The driver of the cab, named locally as David Perry, was treated in hospital after fleeing the car just before it burst into flames, and has now been discharged. He reportedly locked the attacker in the vehicle after noticing something suspicious, just before the explosion.

He was praised by the Prime Minister for behaving with "incredible presence of mind and bravery", and lauded for his "heroic efforts" by the mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson.

Speaking to journalists at Merseyside Police headquarters, Mr Jackson said: "It is not clear what the motivation for this incident is.

"Our inquiries indicate that an improvised explosive device has been manufactured and our assumption so far is that this was built by the passenger in the taxi.

"The reason why he then took it to the women's hospital is unknown, as is the reason for its sudden explosion.

"We are of course aware that there were Remembrance events just a short distance away from the hospital and that the ignition occurred shortly before 11am.

"We cannot at this time draw any connection with this but it is a line of inquiry we are pursuing.

"Although the motivation for this incident is yet to be understood, given all the circumstances it has been declared a terrorist incident and counter-terrorism policing are continuing with the investigation."

He told journalists that police know the identity of the attacker but will not confirm it at this stage. But official sources confirmed that the man who died was not previously known to the security services.

Officers searched two addresses - one in Sutcliffe Street and a second at Rutland Avenue in Sefton Park, where "significant items" were found, he said. A cordon is in place and eight families have been evacuated as a result.

On Monday afternoon a controlled explosion was carried out in Sefton Park "as a precaution" as part of the investigation, police said.

Investigators have "attributed" the passenger to both the addresses but investigators are not yet sure where he lived.

They are looking into his associates, telephone records and purchases he may have made.

Matthew Heitman (26) who lives opposite the raided house in Sutcliffe Street, said: "Two of the men were marched out at gunpoint and they had them up against the wall.

"There wasn't any kind of struggle, they just walked out of the front.

"The people living there had not long moved in, maybe weeks or months."

Another neighbour, Sharon Cullen, said she thought four men aged about in their 20s lived at the address.

She said: "I don't know any of them but one of them always seemed to be on a PC in his bedroom."

Mrs Cullen said she and her husband, 22-year-old daughter and two-year-old grandson were evacuated from their home at about 9.45pm on Sunday.

She said: "The police pounded on my door and an officer said 'we need to get you out of the house as soon as possible'.

"They said 'whatever is going on at the back of the house, it could blow the block'.

"It was really frightening."

Liverpool Women's Hospital said visiting access had been restricted "until further notice" and there was an increased security and police presence on the site.