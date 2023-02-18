Police ‘made sexist error’ giving details of missing Nicola Bulley’s personal struggles

Police made a “sexist” error when they released information about missing Nicola Bulley’s struggles with alcohol and the menopause, the former victims’ commissioner has said.

Vera Baird said she believed that Lancashire Constabulary made a “dreadful error” in disclosing the missing mother of two’s vulnerabilities.

She said she was worried it would stop people making complaints in future and wondered if such details would have been released if it had been a man who went missing.

Ms Baird told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “



It is a dreadful error to put this in the public domain for absolutely nothing and I’m afraid I think it’s as sexist as it comes.”

The Information Commissioner has said he will be asking Lancashire Police about its decision to disclose Ms Bulley’s struggles with alcohol and HRT.

John Edwards said: “Data protection law exists to ensure people’s personal information is used properly and fairly.

“This includes ensuring personal details are not disclosed inappropriately. Police can disclose information to protect the public and investigate crime, but would need to be able to demonstrate such disclosure was necessary.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman demanded an “explanation” from the force about why it disclosed those details at a press conference on Wednesday, a source revealed.

According to the source, she received an explanation from police on Thursday evening after becoming “concerned” with how the issue was being handled.

The force also came under fire from Wyre Council leader Michael Vincent, who said it has “lessons to be learned”.

Mortgage adviser Ms Bulley vanished while walking her springer spaniel Willow in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on January 27 after dropping her two daughters at school. She has not been seen for three weeks.





The Conservative police and crime commissioner for Lancashire, Andrew Snowden, said the force was being “as transparent as they can be”.