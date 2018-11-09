Police launch manhunt after girl (12) allegedly sexually assaulted in Primark

A manhunt has been launched after a 12-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in a branch of Primark.

The victim was shopping with a family member in Bury in the UK when she was allegedly groped in the town-centre clothing store, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

The man “continued to follow the girl around” the shop and later tried to lift up her skirt, police said.

Constable Stephen Rain, of GMP’s Bury division, said: “This was a blatant and repeated sexual assault of a young girl when she was simply out shopping with family.

“We are determined to find who has committed this offence.

“We would ask anyone who recognises the man in this picture, or has any information, to get in touch immediately.”

The girl was on the first floor of the shop when a man approached her from behind and groped her at about 4.30pm on 11 September, police said.

A short time later she felt her skirt being lifted and turned around the see the same man, who she believes had a mobile phone in his hand.

A GMP statement added: "The girl ran to a member of her family and told them what had happened.

“While the family member and the victim were still inside the store, the offender reappeared and – not realising the girl’s family member was close by – attempted to approach the girl again.

“The family member challenged the man, who became very agitated and quickly made off through the main entrance.”

Anyone with information can call police on 0161 856 8181 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Independent News Service