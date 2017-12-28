Police investigating 'unexplained' deaths after spate of murder probes over Christmas

Police are investigating what they say are "unexplained" deaths after a man and a woman were found dead at a house in the Scottish Borders.

The bodies of a man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s were discovered at a property in Ladyrig View in the village of Heiton, near Kelson, on December 26.

Forensic officers examined the scene on Wednesday and investigations are continuing. Police said the "shocking" deaths are currently being treated as unexplained.

Detective Chief Inspector Keith Hardie, of Police Scotland's major investigation team, said: "I would like to offer my condolences to the families of the man and woman who have sadly died. "Whilst our inquiries are at an early stage and formal identification is yet to take place, we are satisfied we know who they are and we are providing support to their loved ones.

"Officers and forensic experts will be on site today carrying out a detailed investigation. The deaths are being treated as unexplained at this stage." Superintendent Jim Royan appealed for anyone with information to contact officers.

He said: "We understand that this is a shocking incident for a small, quiet area of the Borders and we will have a number of our local officers on patrol to provide support to the community as well as the investigation. "I would like to thank the people of Heiton in advance for their patience and cooperation, and please come and speak to one of the team if you have any information that could assist."

Independent News Service