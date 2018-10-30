Police investigating murder of estate agent Suzy Lamplugh more than 30 years ago begin search of property

Police investigating the murder of estate agent Suzy Lamplugh more than 30 years ago have begun a search at a property in the West Midlands.

Miss Lamplugh, who was then aged 25, disappeared in 1986, having left her west London offices to meet a mystery client known only as Mr Kipper.

No-one was convicted over her death but in 1994 she was officially declared dead, presumed murdered.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers were carrying out a search at a premises in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham.

The force refused to comment on "speculation surrounding the search", after The Sun reported the property was once connected to prime suspect John Cannan.

A spokesman said: "Officers from the Met are currently carrying out a search at a premises in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham.

"The search follows information received in relation to a historical unsolved investigation being led by the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command."

Officers from West Midlands Police are supporting Scotland Yard.

The Met stressed that the current occupants of the property were in no way connected to the investigation.

Convicted killer Cannan, who was jailed for life in 1989 for the rape and murder of Bristol newlywed Shirley Banks, was named as the prime suspect by police in 2002, and has been questioned several times. He has denied the allegation.

On the day of her disappearance, witnesses reported seeing Miss Lamplugh argue with a man outside a property in Shorrold Road, Fulham.

Her white Ford Fiesta was later found a mile-and-a-half away.

