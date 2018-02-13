Police 'investigating an incident' inside London's Houses of Parliament
Police are currently “investigating an incident” on the Parliamentary Estate, a House of Commons spokesman said.
An unnamed police officer in Speaker's Court in Parliament said a suspicious package has been found.
They told the Press Association: "We haven't been told much but a package has been left.
"Specialist officers have just arrived to examine it.
"It won't be anything to worry about."
Police investigating the suspicious package in the Houses of Parliament found it contained white powder which was "non-harmful", a House of Commons spokeswoman said.
Scotland Yard said its Counter Terrorism Command is investigating.
A spokesman said: "At approximately 11.36am on Tuesday, February 13, police were informed of a suspicious package that had been delivered to an office within the Palace of Westminster. Police are at the scene and dealing.
"The letter contained a white powder which is currently being assessed by specialists. The office remains closed at this time, but the rest of the Palace of Westminster is open."
More to follow...
Press Association