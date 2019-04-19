Police investigate string of sexual assaults by suspected delivery driver

A string of six sexual assaults against women and a girl aged 14 are thought to have been carried out by a delivery driver on a moped, police said.

Between March 3 and April 18, the Metropolitan Police received six reports of sexual assaults on women late at night in the Hornsey, Crouch End and Stroud Green areas of Haringey.

Women were approached by a man riding a moped who then followed them and sexually assaulted them before riding away, the Met said.

He is described as wearing dark clothing, riding a moped with a box attached to the back.

Police suggested he could be working as a delivery driver, courier or fast food worker.

Officers advised the public to be careful walking alone in the area at night.

Two of the assaults took place on Despard Road, on March 16 and March 29.

Other incidents were reported on Malvern Road, The Broadway, Nelson Road and Lancaster Road.

The victims' ages ranged from 14 to 29.

All but one of the assaults happened after 10pm.

Detective Inspector Pete Dyche, of the North Area Command Unit, said: "We are keeping an open mind as to any links amongst these crimes.

"We are carrying out a number of urgent inquiries as part of our investigation and are doing our utmost to catch the perpetrator(s).

"I would advise that anyone walking alone in the evening in these areas to be mindful of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity to police immediately."

Press Association