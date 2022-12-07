Police investigate possible links between arrests and Raheem Sterling burglary

Surrey Police are investigating whether there is any link between the arrest of two men on Tuesday night on suspicion of attempted burglary and Saturday’s report of a break-in at the home of England star Raheem Sterling.

Sterling’s family reported a burglary to the police at the weekend after discovering valuables had been stolen, and the Chelsea player left England’s World Cup base in Qatar to return to the UK ahead of the team’s last-16 encounter with Senegal.

Police are now examining whether there is any connection between two arrests made in Oxshott on Tuesday night and the break-in at Sterling’s home in the same area.

“Two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary last night (December 6) in the Oxshott area. They are currently in custody,” a Surrey Police statement issued on Wednesday read.

“Following reports of suspicious activity around 6.40pm, a number of resources were deployed, including the dog unit and the police helicopter. Our colleagues from British Transport Police also provided assistance.

“Enquiries remain ongoing to establish whether there are any links between these arrests and the break-in reported to us over the weekend.”

The Football Association announced on Sunday that Sterling was unavailable for the match against Senegal because he was dealing with a family matter.

Raheem Sterling is not available for selection for the #ThreeLions tonight as he is dealing with a family matter. pic.twitter.com/CR6cU8J0wE — England (@England) December 4, 2022

Sources close to the player initially indicated armed intruders had broken into his home while his family were inside, but subsequent police statements said the occupants of the house had reported items missing after returning to the family home from an international trip.

Police said on Monday they were working to establish precisely when the break-in took place, and also offered assurances to the local public that no witness statements had been made regarding the involvement of armed suspects.

No official update has yet been issued by the FA regarding when, or if, Sterling will return to Qatar, with England facing a crucial quarter-final against France on Saturday.