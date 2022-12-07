| 3.1°C Dublin

Police investigate possible links between arrests and Raheem Sterling burglary

England's Raheem Sterling during the FIFA World Cup Group B match at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor. Picture date: Friday November 25, 2022. Expand

England's Raheem Sterling during the FIFA World Cup Group B match at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor. Picture date: Friday November 25, 2022.

Jamie Gardner

Surrey Police are investigating whether there is any link between the arrest of two men on Tuesday night on suspicion of attempted burglary and Saturday’s report of a break-in at the home of England star Raheem Sterling.

Sterling’s family reported a burglary to the police at the weekend after discovering valuables had been stolen, and the Chelsea player left England’s World Cup base in Qatar to return to the UK ahead of the team’s last-16 encounter with Senegal.

