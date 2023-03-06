| 4.3°C Dublin

Close

Police in Wales find three bodies during search for five people who went missing during night out

Eve Smith Expand
Stock image Expand

Close

Eve Smith

Eve Smith

Stock image

Stock image

/

Eve Smith

Alana Calvert

Police searching for five people who disappeared after a night out in Cardiff say they have located three of them dead, and two others seriously injured.

The other two missing people have been transported to hospital with serious injuries, Gwent Police said.

Most Watched

Privacy