Police in Wales find three bodies during search for five people who went missing during night out

Police searching for five people who disappeared after a night out in Cardiff say they have located three of them dead, and two others seriously injured.

The other two missing people have been transported to hospital with serious injuries, Gwent Police said.

All five people, three women and two men, had last been seen in Cardiff in the early hours of Saturday.

The women, Sophie Russon (20), Eve Smith (21) and Darcy Ross (21) were last seen in Cardiff in the early hours of Saturday having travelled there from Porthcawl.

They had made the trip in a Volkswagen Tiguan with two men, Rafel Jeanne (24) and Shane Loughlin (32), both from Cardiff, who were also reported as missing.

The matter has been referred to the IOPC (Joe Giddens/PA)

The matter has been referred to the IOPC (Joe Giddens/PA)

On Monday, a police spokesperson said the VW Tiguan had been recovered just after midnight in the St Mellons area of Cardiff.

“Following enquiries to locate five people who were reported as missing, officers have found the car they were last seen in, in the St Mellons area of Cardiff,” a police statement read.

“The VW Tiguan was recovered just after midnight on Monday 6 March.

“It’s believed the car was involved in a road traffic collision and came off the A48.

“Three of those who were reported missing have been found deceased, two have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Specialist officers are supporting the families of those involved and enquiries are ongoing.

The case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Complaints (IOPC) in line with normal procedures.

More to follow...