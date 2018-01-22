Police have "growing concerns" for a 12-year-old boy who failed to show up at school.

Police have "growing concerns" for a 12-year-old boy who failed to show up at school.

Police have 'growing concerns' for boy (12) who failed to show up at school

Liam Jack Bonthron was last seen on Clarence Drive, Glasgow, at around 8.50am on Monday.

Police Scotland said he has never been missing before and had a 100% attendance record at school. He is white, around 5ft 6in with a slim build and short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing dark blue Levi jeans, a light blue and white checked shirt, blue Nike Air Max trainers and a bright blue wolfskin jacket. He was also carrying a black and white Vans rucksack.

Concerns were raised with police when he did not show up at school. Officers have been speaking to his friends and family as well as checking CCTV from the area.

Sergeant Paula Convery said: "Liam is a boy who has always had 100% attendance at school and has never went missing before, therefore we have growing concerns for him and his safety. "His family and friends are incredibly worried for him and tell us that this is out of character. It is vital that we trace him.

"If anyone has any information or has seen a boy matching the description then we encourage you to come forward and contact us. "We would also urge Liam to come forward himself and contact Police or friends and family to let us know you are okay."

Press Association