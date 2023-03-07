| -0.1°C Dublin

Close

Police failures made Wayne Couzens feel invincible before he murdered Sarah Everard, judge says

Couzens was handed a new sentence for incidents of indecent exposure in months leading to the killing

Former police officer Wayne Couzens was reported for several incidents of indecent exposure in the months prior to the murder of Sarah Everard. Photo: PA Expand

Close

Former police officer Wayne Couzens was reported for several incidents of indecent exposure in the months prior to the murder of Sarah Everard. Photo: PA

Former police officer Wayne Couzens was reported for several incidents of indecent exposure in the months prior to the murder of Sarah Everard. Photo: PA

Former police officer Wayne Couzens was reported for several incidents of indecent exposure in the months prior to the murder of Sarah Everard. Photo: PA

Lizzie Dearden, London

Police officers’ failure to catch Wayne Couzens for flashing women before he murdered Sarah Everard made him feel “invincible”, a judge has said.

Judge Juliet May handed the former Metropolitan Police officer a new 19-month sentence for three incidents of indecent exposure in the months leading up to the kidnapping.

Most Watched

Privacy