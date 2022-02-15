Police drug chief accused of using cannabis, LSD, and magic mushrooms

A London Metropolitan Police commander who chaired misconduct hearings and wrote the force’s current drug strategy has been accused of taking cannabis, LSD and magic mushrooms.

Commander Julian Bennett took the three drugs while on holiday in France between February 2019 and July 2020, a gross misconduct hearing heard yesterday.

Mr Bennett is also accused of refusing to provide a drug sample on July 21 2020, after being informed there was reasonable cause to suspect that he had used cannabis.

He allegedly then claimed he had taken CBD (cannabidiol) for a medical condition with his face as a reason for refusing – an excuse the charge says he “knew to be untrue”.

The hearing also heard that a photo sent on WhatsApp showing cannabis on a table had been submitted as evidence.

Chairman James Tumbridge said he would be adjourning proceedings, which had been listed for five days from yesterday, to May 23 later this year.

His decision came after Mr Bennett’s lawyers argued the hearing would not be “fair” because they had not received all the WhatsApp messages, emails and SMSs they wanted, including a year’s worth from one of the witnesses.

John Beggs, defending Mr Bennett, said: “Although we are all committed to getting this hearing on the way in the public interest, in the interest of the Metropolitan Police Service and in the interest of Mr Bennett, fairness must trump disposition.”

He said the witness may have “cherry picked” the messages that had been disclosed.

Cousel Mark Ley-Morgan, representing the police, said they had disclosed all relevant material.

Mr Bennett, who faces dismissal from the force for gross misconduct over the alleged drug use, wrote the Metropolitan Police drug strategy for 2017-2021 as a commander for territorial policing.

The document, titled “Dealing with the impact of drugs on communities”, set out plans to raise “awareness of the dangers of drug misuse”.

Mr Bennett also presided over 74 misconduct hearings, involving 90 officers, between June 2010 and February 2012, according to a Freedom of Information request lodged last year.

Out of these hearings involving Mr Bennett, 56 officers were dismissed – more than 75pc.

Mr Bennett has been suspended on full pay since July last year, pending the investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s directorate of professional standards.